Rituals at Bababudangiri: Karnataka HC won’t interfere with single judge’s order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the dispute which had arisen five decades ago needs to be put to rest in the absence of any controversy, either by members of the Hindu or Muslim communities, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin Shah Khadri against the order passed by the single judge in relation to performing of rituals at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district.

“We do not find any ground to differ with the view taken by the single judge. In the result, the appeal fails and it is hereby dismissed,” said a division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and Vijaykumar A Patil.

While quashing the government order dated March 19, 2018, the single judge on September 28, 2021, remitted back the matter to the state government to reconsider afresh in accordance with the law, without reference to the report of the high-level committee headed by Justice HN Nagamohandas.

The state government by its order rejected the report of the Endowment Commissioner and recommended the continuation of existing rituals at Bababudangiri and directed the Munawar to carry out the customs at the religious institution, even in respect of Shri Dattatreya Devaru.

Khadri filed the appeal before the division bench against the order passed by the single judge, based on the petition filed by Sri Guru Dattatreya Peetha Samvardhana Samithi.

BENGALURU: Observing that the dispute which had arisen five decades ago needs to be put to rest in the absence of any controversy, either by members of the Hindu or Muslim communities, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin Shah Khadri against the order passed by the single judge in relation to performing of rituals at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district. “We do not find any ground to differ with the view taken by the single judge. In the result, the appeal fails and it is hereby dismissed,” said a division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and Vijaykumar A Patil. While quashing the government order dated March 19, 2018, the single judge on September 28, 2021, remitted back the matter to the state government to reconsider afresh in accordance with the law, without reference to the report of the high-level committee headed by Justice HN Nagamohandas. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government by its order rejected the report of the Endowment Commissioner and recommended the continuation of existing rituals at Bababudangiri and directed the Munawar to carry out the customs at the religious institution, even in respect of Shri Dattatreya Devaru. Khadri filed the appeal before the division bench against the order passed by the single judge, based on the petition filed by Sri Guru Dattatreya Peetha Samvardhana Samithi.