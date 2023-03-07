Home States Karnataka

Ticket fix keeps Hassan off Pancharathna route 

Gowda assured that he will take the responsibility, and will announce the candidate for Hassan. 

Published: 07th March 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Upset over the distribution of tickets, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has excluded Hassan constituency from Pancharathna Yatra. In Hassan, the tussle over ticket distribution has become a headache for the Gowda clan, which has led to a rift between Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna. 

The yatra is scheduled to enter Hassan district on March 10 from Belur and tour the district till March 17. The JDS leaders have decided to hold a separate rally in Hassan constituency after a feud between Bhavani Revanna and HP Swaroop, son of former JDS MLA late HS Prakash, over the ticket. Kumaraswamy had decided to give the ticket to Swaroop, although Bhavani Revanna had expressed interest to contest.

Sources said Kumaraswamy has decided to shelve the yatra in Hassan to avoid humiliation for his party and family members, till a consensus is arrived at. He is upset over the comments made by Bhavani and her sons Hassan MP Prajwal and MLC Suraj against him. 

When the leaders took the matter to JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, he strictly warned his daughter-in-law Bhavani to refrain from making any statement in the public regarding the ticket issue. Gowda assured me that he will take responsibility, and will announce the candidate for Hassan. 

Since then, there have been no comments on ticket distribution. On the other hand, Kumaraswamy is unhappy for failing to keep his promise that the Hassan ticket will be given to a party worker to defeat sitting BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda.

