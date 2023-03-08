Home States Karnataka

All Sitting MLAs, barring 4-5, likely to get tickets to Karnataka Assembly polls: BS Yediyurappa

Asked about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Yediyurappa clarified that elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, but the new legislators will choose their le

Published: 08th March 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar address mediapersons in Kalaburagi district’s Shahabad town | Express

Former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar address mediapersons in Kalaburagi district’s Shahabad town | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that most of the sitting MLAs will be given tickets, except for four or five of them. The BJP Parliamentary Board member said that candidates will be selected based on their chances of winning, and the party will announce the list of candidates at an appropriate time.

Speaking about BJP’s victory in the North East states, he said the results are a clear indication of the country’s mood. The Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, which commenced from four different parts of the state, has elicited a tremendous response that shows that there is a wave in favour of BJP. 

BJP will get 140 seats and form a government, he said. Of 41 seats from Kalyana Karnataka region, comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Ballari districts, BJP will win at least 30 seats, he predicted. The Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, covering almost 224 Assembly constituencies, will conclude on March 20. A huge rally will be organised on March 25 in Davanagere, which is likely to be attended by  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.  

Asked about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Yediyurappa clarified that elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, but the new legislators will choose their leader. 

Hitting out at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for saying that state BJP does not have good leaders and needs to invite Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly to the state to campaign, Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah should think if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can lead the nation efficiently.

He listed out the welfare schemes implemented by both central and state governments that have benefitted farmers, labourers and the masses. 

However, when asked if BJP leaders Narayanaswamy and V Somanna are quitting BJP, Yediyurappa refused to comment, saying, “Whoever wants to quit BJP can do so. It will not affect the party.” Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba and others were present.

Later, Yediyurappa and other leaders took part in a roadshow at Shahabad town of Kalaburagi district and proceeded to Yadgir district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa BJP Karnataka Karnataka Assembly polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp