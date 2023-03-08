All Sitting MLAs, barring 4-5, likely to get tickets to Karnataka Assembly polls: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that most of the sitting MLAs will be given tickets, except for four or five of them. The BJP Parliamentary Board member said that candidates will be selected based on their chances of winning, and the party will announce the list of candidates at an appropriate time.

Speaking about BJP’s victory in the North East states, he said the results are a clear indication of the country’s mood. The Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, which commenced from four different parts of the state, has elicited a tremendous response that shows that there is a wave in favour of BJP.

BJP will get 140 seats and form a government, he said. Of 41 seats from Kalyana Karnataka region, comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Ballari districts, BJP will win at least 30 seats, he predicted. The Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, covering almost 224 Assembly constituencies, will conclude on March 20. A huge rally will be organised on March 25 in Davanagere, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Asked about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Yediyurappa clarified that elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, but the new legislators will choose their leader.

Hitting out at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for saying that state BJP does not have good leaders and needs to invite Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly to the state to campaign, Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah should think if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can lead the nation efficiently.

He listed out the welfare schemes implemented by both central and state governments that have benefitted farmers, labourers and the masses.

However, when asked if BJP leaders Narayanaswamy and V Somanna are quitting BJP, Yediyurappa refused to comment, saying, “Whoever wants to quit BJP can do so. It will not affect the party.” Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba and others were present.

Later, Yediyurappa and other leaders took part in a roadshow at Shahabad town of Kalaburagi district and proceeded to Yadgir district.

