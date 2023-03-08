Home States Karnataka

Women make up half of electorate in Karnataka, but not considered 'winnable' yet

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women voters in Karnataka comprise almost half of the total electorate, but political parties are unlikely to give tickets to women candidates as they are not considered as ‘’winnable’’.  This year, as per data from the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, there are 5.05 crore voters -- 2.54 crore male and 2.50 crore female. The difference of 3.5 lahks between the two sections of voters is the lowest ever in Karnataka. 

In Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi and some North Karnataka districts, there are more women voters playing a vital role in deciding the winners. But parties are not interested in giving them tickets. 

A Congress leader said this election is crucial and their party is looking for winnable candidates. “We cannot give tickets to women candidates and allow them to contest. We want a majority of our candidates to win. Unlike male candidates, it is difficult for them to fight,” he said. 

Interestingly, BJP has a similar contention. “We are not against women candidates, but everyone knows polls are not about good and clean candidates. We might give tickets to a few women, but cannot depend on them in polls. Fielding them would mean that they will lose in many places, which our leaders cannot afford,” said BJP sources. 

Sources also said the representation of women in the Assembly is lesser compared to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The Karnataka Assembly has 10 women MLAs. Of them, five are from Congress, three BJP, one JDS and and another nominated. Most of them are family members of influential leaders in their parties. Karnataka has witnessed six to 10 women MLAs, whereas in 1957 and 1962 (the then Mysuru State), it had seen 13 and 18 women MLAs respectively, which is the highest.

Salim Ahmed, KPCC working president, said they will give tickets to a considerable number of women candidates. “We are preparing to release the first list of candidates of around 130 seats by March 15.”

