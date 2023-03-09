Home States Karnataka

JDS threatens to protest if Karnataka CM lays stone for Hassan airport

Sources said that under pressure from BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda the programme has been organised. 

Published: 09th March 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai might face protests during his visit to Hassan to lay the foundation stone for the ongoing Hassan airport project works, and inaugurate other projects on March 13. 
Former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna, objecting strongly to the state government’s decision to lay the foundation stone, said it will be done for the second time as former PM HD Deve Gowda has already done it two decades ago. 

A file picture of ex-PM HD Deve
Gowda laying the stone for
Hassan Airport

JDS workers have decided to stage a protest if Bommai arrives at the airport site to lay the foundation stone. Sources said that Bommai is also scheduled to inaugurate other projects, including a super-specialty hospital  for women and children, an inspection bungalow and an engineering college in Hassan. 

“Why are the local MLA and district authority in a hurry to inaugurate the incomplete projects. BJP leaders have no moral right to organise the programme as all the projects were sanctioned and funded during the coalition government of Congress-JDS coalition.

The CM might not be aware of status of the projects,” he added. Sources said that under pressure from BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda the programme has been organised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Hassan Karnataka CM
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp