JDS threatens to protest if Karnataka CM lays stone for Hassan airport

HASSAN: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai might face protests during his visit to Hassan to lay the foundation stone for the ongoing Hassan airport project works, and inaugurate other projects on March 13.

Former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna, objecting strongly to the state government’s decision to lay the foundation stone, said it will be done for the second time as former PM HD Deve Gowda has already done it two decades ago.

JDS workers have decided to stage a protest if Bommai arrives at the airport site to lay the foundation stone. Sources said that Bommai is also scheduled to inaugurate other projects, including a super-specialty hospital for women and children, an inspection bungalow and an engineering college in Hassan.

“Why are the local MLA and district authority in a hurry to inaugurate the incomplete projects. BJP leaders have no moral right to organise the programme as all the projects were sanctioned and funded during the coalition government of Congress-JDS coalition.

The CM might not be aware of status of the projects,” he added. Sources said that under pressure from BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda the programme has been organised.

