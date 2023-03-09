Home States Karnataka

Now, Kuruba community demand 40 seats in Karnataka Assembly polls

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress gave ticket to only 20 candidates from the community.  

Published: 09th March 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the demands of the All Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and Kshatriya Samaj, the Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha has sought 40 seats for the community in the coming assembly elections. Sangha president B Subrahmanya told reporters here on Wednesday that an appeal has been made to JDS, Congress and BJP to reserve 40 seats for the community.

Subramanya said the Kuruba community is the third dominant caste in the state with a population of around 75 lakh. Votes from the community are crucial for any party to win more than 150 constituencies in the state.

“Although, the candidates from Kuruba community have the potential to win more than 40 seats, the national and regional parties have been using the community only to win elections. 

In the 2023 assembly elections, the national and regional parties should select at least 40 Kurubas as their candidates,” Subramanya said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress gave ticket to only 20 candidates from the community.  The JDS gave ticket to 11 candidates and BJP to five. This has hurt the community. Hence, these parties should give at least 40 seats to the community, the sangha leaders said.

