BJP MLC holds Congress hand, hits out at Karnataka govt over graft

BENGALURU: Ahead of Assembly elections, when every camp is filled with trepidation regarding defections, BJP MLC from Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency Puttanna, a Vokkaliga leader, joined Congress. He resigned from the Legislative Council and BJP’s primary membership on Thursday.

Political pundits called this the beginning of Congress' endeavours to induct more leaders from BJP. The four-time MLC and former deputy chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council joined Congress in the presence of the AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah at the KPCC office. He is likely to be a Congress candidate from the Rajajinagar Assembly constituency.

Congress leaders, including Surjewala, called Puttanna’s move bold and courageous, going against alleged corruption in the government. They said Puttanna’s popularity in Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency including Bengaluru Rural and the Ramanagara will be a huge push for the party.

“I was unable to do justice to my constituency, which compelled me to take this decision. I have submitted my resignation to the Council chairman’s office and resignation from BJP to the state president’s office. I felt it was against my conscience to remain in the saffron camp, and the government which is steeped in corruption,’’ he said.

“Not a single work of the Teachers’ community has been implemented, which I have brought to the notice of the CM. I had also spoken out during the session as well,” he claimed.

He was confident that Congress would make use of his experience. But the Congress ticket aspirants from Rajajinagar, including Manohar and his supporters, opposed his induction. They fomented ruckus at the KPCC office. “It is unwarranted to oppose his induction, and the KPCC president should take action against them,” said Siddarmaiah, who intervened and settled the matters. Another aspirant CS Puttaraju, a former Bengaluru deputy mayor, of Veerashaiva Lingayat community was also upset. Puttanna was elected BJP MLC on November 10, 2020 and his term ends on November 9, 2026.

‘Moving closer to 150 seats’

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the screening committee, which had met for three days had discussed the selection of candidates for all 224 Assembly constituencies. “It attempted to build a consensus. We will soon send the list to the Central Election Committee of the AICC for approval. In most of the cases, consent was taken from all leaders, and we will achieve our mission of winning 150 seats,” he claimed.

Shivakumar said that the screening committee had analysed all parameters, and keeping in view all opinions and the interests of the party, a decision would be taken. Justice has been done to all communities as part of social engineering, he added.

When asked about rumours of Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh joining BJP, Shivakumar riposted, “Let her join that party”.

S’MOGGA CONG EX-CHIEF QUITS, BLAMES LEADERSHIP

Shivamogga: Former Shivamogga Congress president Ti Na Shrinivas, who has been in Congress party for the last 38 years, quit the party, upset over leadership favouring candidates who have money power and ignoring loyalists. Shrinivas confirmed to reporters his decision on Thursday, saying, “I have worked as the voice of former minister Kagodu Timmappa, and as the district Congress president. Without any prior notice, I was removed from the post. Congress has no place for workers without money power. Hence, I will continue to strengthen Malenadu Raitara Horata Samiti, and will be the voice of farmers in resolving various problems of Maland region,” he said. KPCC leaders who were in Shivamogga had asked aspirants how much they can spend in the Assembly elections, he said, adding that he will contest from Sagar constituency as an independent candidate.

