Guttedar brothers vie for tickets in Afzalpur   

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Cracks between BJP leaders of Afzalpur taluk has appeared in public. On one side there is a BJP faction led by Nitin Guttedar and Satish Guttedar, pitted against that of their elder brother and former minister Malikaiah Guttedar.

Nitin Guttedar addresses mediapersons

in Kalaburagi on Thursday

Nitin and Malikaiah are contenders for Afzalpur constituency ticket. Malakaiah has claimed that he has the required experience and expertise to get the ticket. He said that if he is given the ticket, Nitin and all BJP workers have to support him.

On Thursday, Nitin and Satish held a meeting in Kalaburagi. Later, Nitin said Malikaiah had assured him in the 2018 Assembly elections that he would be getting the ticket next time.

“My elder brother must keep his word,” he said. Nitin and Satish said that Guttedar family members, except for Malikaiah, have decided to vote for Nitin, who has been ZP president of Kalaburagi.

“If BJP high command ignores our demands, over 5,000 followers of the Guttedar family will meet again, and decide on whether to field Nitin as an independent candidate,” Satish said.

KALABURAGI: Cracks between BJP leaders of Afzalpur taluk has appeared in public. On one side there is a BJP faction led by Nitin Guttedar and Satish Guttedar, pitted against that of their elder brother and former minister Malikaiah Guttedar. Nitin Guttedar addresses mediapersons in Kalaburagi on ThursdayNitin and Malikaiah are contenders for Afzalpur constituency ticket. Malakaiah has claimed that he has the required experience and expertise to get the ticket. He said that if he is given the ticket, Nitin and all BJP workers have to support him. On Thursday, Nitin and Satish held a meeting in Kalaburagi. Later, Nitin said Malikaiah had assured him in the 2018 Assembly elections that he would be getting the ticket next time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My elder brother must keep his word,” he said. Nitin and Satish said that Guttedar family members, except for Malikaiah, have decided to vote for Nitin, who has been ZP president of Kalaburagi. “If BJP high command ignores our demands, over 5,000 followers of the Guttedar family will meet again, and decide on whether to field Nitin as an independent candidate,” Satish said.