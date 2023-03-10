Home States Karnataka

Guttedar brothers vie for tickets in Afzalpur   

On Thursday, Nitin and Satish held a meeting in Kalaburagi. Later, Nitin said Malikaiah had assured him in the 2018 Assembly elections that he would be getting the ticket next time.

Published: 10th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was presented a sword by MLA Malikaiah Guttedar at Afzalpur.

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Cracks between BJP leaders of Afzalpur taluk has appeared in public. On one side there is a BJP faction led by Nitin Guttedar and Satish Guttedar, pitted against that of their elder brother and former minister Malikaiah Guttedar.

Nitin Guttedar addresses mediapersons
in Kalaburagi on Thursday

Nitin and Malikaiah are contenders for Afzalpur constituency ticket. Malakaiah has claimed that he has the required experience and expertise to get the ticket. He said that if he is given the ticket, Nitin and all BJP workers have to support him.

On Thursday, Nitin and Satish held a meeting in Kalaburagi. Later, Nitin said Malikaiah had assured him in the 2018 Assembly elections that he would be getting the ticket next time.

“My elder brother must keep his word,” he said. Nitin and Satish said that Guttedar family members, except for Malikaiah, have decided to vote for Nitin, who has been ZP president of Kalaburagi.

“If BJP high command ignores our demands, over 5,000 followers of the Guttedar family will meet again, and decide on whether to field Nitin as an independent candidate,” Satish said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leaders Afzalpur taluk Nitin Guttedar Satish Guttedar
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp