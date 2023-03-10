Madal quizzed, 2 more FIRs against son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday questioned BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa for several hours in connection with the seizure of cash from his son’s office in Bengaluru a few days ago.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrives at the

Lokayukta office in Bengaluru on Thursday

| Express

The Channagiri MLA resigned as Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) after his son was arrested for allegedly accepting bribe. The high court granted him interim anticipatory bail on Tuesday and directed him to appear before the investigation officer within 48 hours.

Two days after the court order, Virupakshappa appeared before the investigation officer on Thursday evening. The investigating team questioned the MLA regarding the cash seized during search operations.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have registered two more FIRs against the MLA’s son Prashanth Madal, financial advisor and chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and three executives of two private companies, who were allegedly found with cash to be paid as bribe for tenders awarded to them by KSDL. In the first FIR registered on March 2, Virupakshappa has been named as accused No 1 and his son Prashanth Madal accused No. 2.

MLA’s son named accused number 1 in new FIRs

In the new FIRs registered under Sections 7 (a) (b), 8, 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on March 8, Prashanth has been named as accused No. 1, sources said. The other accused named in the FIRs are Albert Nicholas, Gangadhar and Siddesh, executives of two private companies which got tenders from KSDL. Sources said that Nicholas and Gangadhar were executives of a leading fragrance and flavour company. They were allegedly found with Rs 45 lakh each, which was part of Rs. 1.62 crores seized from Prashanth before he was arrested along with them at his private office on March 2.

Siddesh was also found with Rs. 40 lakh. The company to which he belongs is yet to be known and the probe is on, sources said. Apart from these four accused, the FIRs stated that some officials of KSDL have been arraigned as accused. The two FIRs have been registered based on a report submitted by the investigation officer in the first FIR, sources said. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “Lokayukta is free to do its work, and it would submit the details of the raid before the court.”

