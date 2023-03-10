Nadda woos B’luru voters, stresses on Foxconn plant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda tried to win over India’s IT capital, which has 28 Assembly seats, and spoke in Hindi and English. He highlighted that the manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn has assured Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that they would set up a plant in the city.

Speaking at BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra at KR Puram, Nadda went all out to convince the electorate that “BJP is the only party that favours comprehensive development”.

BJP national president JP Nadda with state BJP leaders during Bengaluru Vijay Sankalp Yatra at KR Puram Assembly constituency on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities. People should keep in mind that Foxconn will come here. Karnataka holds great significance for this country in terms of spirituality, science and technology. Being the IT capital, it has its own pool of talent and innovations,” he observed.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport, unveiled the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and also inaugurated the HAL chopper manufacturing facility in Tumakuru.

Turning the tables on Congress and JDS, who have been cornering the saffron camp on corruption, Nadda pilloried both the parties, calling them two sides of the same coin when it comes to corruption and dynastic politics. His response comes at a time when Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth have put BJP in a tight spot after Lokayukta raid, while state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has admitted the episode as an embarrassment for the government.

“Some Congress leaders are on bail. JDS and Congress are like bhai-bhai. Voting for JDS is same as voting for Congress,” he claimed. Nadda credited the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa for the state’s tremendous development.

