Home States Karnataka

Nadda woos B’luru voters, stresses on Foxconn plant

Nadda credited the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa for the state’s tremendous development.

Published: 10th March 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief J P Nadda.

BJP chief J P Nadda. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda tried to win over India’s IT capital, which has 28 Assembly seats, and spoke in Hindi and English. He highlighted that the manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn has assured Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that they would set up a plant in the city.

Speaking at BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra at KR Puram, Nadda went all out to convince the electorate that “BJP is the only party that favours comprehensive development”.

BJP national president JP Nadda with state BJP leaders during Bengaluru Vijay Sankalp Yatra at KR Puram Assembly constituency on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities. People should keep in mind that Foxconn will come here. Karnataka holds great significance for this country in terms of spirituality, science and technology. Being the IT capital, it has its own pool of talent and innovations,” he observed.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport, unveiled the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and also inaugurated the HAL chopper manufacturing facility in Tumakuru.

Turning the tables on Congress and JDS, who have been cornering the saffron camp on corruption, Nadda pilloried both the parties, calling them two sides of the same coin when it comes to corruption and dynastic politics. His response comes at a time when Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth have put BJP in a tight spot after Lokayukta raid, while state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has admitted the episode as an embarrassment for the government.

“Some Congress leaders are on bail. JDS and Congress are like bhai-bhai. Voting for JDS is same as voting for Congress,” he claimed. Nadda credited the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa for the state’s tremendous development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda iPhones Foxconn
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp