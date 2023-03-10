Home States Karnataka

Poll goodies: Irate villagers burn sarees  

Those who could not arrange even one kg of rice then have now come begging for votes; it is shameful.

Arni silk sarees (Photo | Youtube)

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Enraged over elected representatives turning a blind eye to their problems in the past five years, people burnt the sarees gifted to them by aspirants keen on contesting the coming assembly elections, at Bhaktarahalli and Mallenahalli villages in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the presence of BJP workers who distributed sarees in these villages.

A youngster, who set the sarees on fire, alleged that the local MLA did not bother to solve the problems faced by the people of his constituency and now he is trying to lure them by giving gifts.

“Basic amenities have not been provided and no effort made to redress our grievances. Now, by distributing sarees, they are insulting our women. During the pandemic, we were in need of food. Those who could not arrange even one kg of rice then have now come begging for votes; it is shameful.

We are not so poor that we can’t buy sarees. Can we sell our votes for a saree which costs less than Rs 100?” a villager said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

