Sumalatha backs BJP, says development her only aim 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Putting an end to speculation, Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh announced her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, which comes as a big boost to the saffron camp which is trying to gain traction in the Vokkaliga bastion. Her announcement comes ahead of Modi’s inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12.

If she decides to enter state politics, she will have an opportunity to bargain tough with BJP to help her loyalists. On the other hand, she is keeping her options open to bring her son Abhishek into the political arena.

BJP has much reason to be exalted, as her support base would inject new vigour into the party, and neutralise the damage caused by BJP Minister KC Narayanagowda, who is likely to join Congress. On her decision to support Modi and BJP, Sumalatha said it is to ensure development in Mandya district and not for any personal agenda. She recalled that Modi had paid rich tributes to her late husband Ambareesh during his campaign in Mysuru. “If I had a personal agenda, I would have joined the party within a month of being elected as an independent MP,” she claimed.

Taking credit

Sumalatha took credit for commissioning of Mysugar factory, Pandavapura sugar factory, and Mandya railway station, but also thanked former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for their support.

She also listed releasing grants under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman, and various other projects, while referring to her participation in strengthening the Pocso Act.

She claimed that she was instrumental in banning illegal mining in and around the KRS Dam and Baby Betta region. Launching a veiled attack on JDS, she questioned the party’s contribution, which claims to have a stronghold on Mandya district.

‘Cong betrayed me’

Asked if her decision would tantamount to betraying Congress and Raitha Sangha, she pointed out that the Grand Old Party had betrayed her when they unceremoniously removed her late husband from the cabinet.

She recalled that archrivals -- JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy and KPCC president DK Shivakumar -- had joined hands to defeat her in the Lok Sabha elections. She appealed to Congress workers to support her on her path to developing Mandya district, and put an end to “adjustment politics” with JDS.

She admitted that though she has no plans of plunging into state politics, there is pressure from her supporters.

She said she has not joined BJP due to constitutional compulsions. As an independent member, she had a choice to join a party within six months of being elected.She said her husband would have supported her decision as he was a staunch supporter of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

