Home States Karnataka

Urban voters, youth must be motivated: CEC

He said the election day is considered a holiday, rather than celebrating it as the biggest festival of democracy.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concern over urban voters’ apathy towards voting. After launching an Election Hackathon - “ELECTHON 2023” in Bengaluru on Friday, he said a major challenge before the commission is general apathy, mainly among young and urban voters.

“It has become extremely crucial to understand the reasons, perceptions, beliefs, motivations, barriers, challenges, experiences, contexts and the contours that shape their decision to not cast their vote. Can we motivate these non-voters to realise their power, believe in that power and energise them to take the call that their one vote can make a huge difference? It’s a collective effort,” he said.

He said the election day is considered a holiday, rather than celebrating it as the biggest festival of democracy. Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel participated in the VoteFest 2023, organised by the CEO, Karnataka, along with the BBMP to address urban and youth apathy, spread awareness and motivate the youth to cast their vote. 

Some elderly voters were felicitated and a few young voters were symbolically presented with new voter ID Cards. Earlier in the day, they met district election officers on pre-election preparations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urban voters
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp