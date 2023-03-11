Home States Karnataka

Won’t contest if Athani MLA not given ticket, says Jarkiholi 

However, he refused to comment on speculation that minister KC Narayana Gowda is thinking of joining Congress, and said he has only heard about it in the media. 

Former Karnataka Minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has kicked up another controversy on Friday by warning BJP that he would not contest from the Gokak constituency if MLA Mahesh Kumathalli is not given a ticket from Athani.“Let me make it clear that if the party gives a ticket to Kumatalli, who is my friend, only then, I will contest from Gokak,” he started, before participating in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, and displayed his close bond with Kumathalli.

Asked if he was upset that the party has not reinducted him into the cabinet, he said, “I had quit Congress while I was a minister.”

“I had joined BJP not for any ministry, but because of its ideology,” he explained.Jarkiholi resigned as a minister after a video of him went viral, putting the BJP in an embarrassing situation.

However, he refused to comment on speculation that minister KC Narayana Gowda is thinking of joining Congress, and said he has only heard about it in the media. 

“I will ask him not to join Congress, which is a sinking ship. He should not commit that mistake,” he said, and assured that he will try to ensure that over 13 MLAs from Belagavi district are elected this time.

