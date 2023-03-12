17 from Nepal held in 3 theft cases

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South division police have arrested 17 persons from Nepal in connection with three house burglaries. The accused including women, who were working as security guards and maids, had stolen valuables from the houses of two businessmen and a retired range forest officer. The police have recovered the valuable worth Rs 2 crore. Also, foreign currencies, one pistol, and live rounds. Two incidents were reported in JP Nagar police limits while another was in Jayanagar.

In JP Nagar police limits, the victim are Kiran, a realtor, and a businessman, Brij Bushan. The JP Nagar police have arrested Nethra Shahi, Lakshmi Sezuel, Gorakh Bahadur Shahi, Bheem Bahadur Shahi, Anjali, Abesh Shahi, Prashanth and Prakash Shahi in connection with the theft at Kiran’s house. He was alone in his house, and woke up to find that the security guards have escaped with a pistol, two magazines, three live rounds, around 1.7kg of gold and other valuables worth around Rs 1.4 crore.

At Bushan’s house, the accused sedated his mother and decamped with the valuables worth Rs 25 lakh. JP Nagar police have arrested Arjun Shahi, Pooran Shahi, Harish Shahi and Ramith Thakur. In Jayanagar police limits, the accused had stolen valuables from Obedulla Khan, a retired forest officer, and arrested five, who hail from Nepal.

