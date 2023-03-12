Home States Karnataka

17 from Nepal held in 3 theft cases

At Bushan’s house, the accused sedated his mother and decamped with the valuables worth Rs 25 lakh. JP Nagar police have arrested Arjun Shahi, Pooran Shahi, Harish Shahi and Ramith Thakur.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South division police have arrested 17 persons from Nepal in connection with three house burglaries. The accused including women, who were working as security guards and maids, had stolen valuables from the houses of two businessmen and a retired range forest officer. The police have recovered the valuable worth Rs 2 crore. Also, foreign currencies, one pistol, and live rounds. Two incidents were reported in JP Nagar police limits while another was in Jayanagar. 

In JP Nagar police limits, the victim are Kiran, a realtor, and a businessman, Brij Bushan. The JP Nagar police have arrested Nethra Shahi, Lakshmi Sezuel, Gorakh Bahadur Shahi, Bheem Bahadur Shahi, Anjali, Abesh Shahi, Prashanth and Prakash Shahi in connection with the theft at Kiran’s house. He was alone in his house, and woke up to find that the security guards have escaped with a pistol, two magazines, three live rounds, around 1.7kg of gold and other valuables worth around Rs 1.4 crore. 

At Bushan’s house, the accused sedated his mother and decamped with the valuables worth Rs 25 lakh. JP Nagar police have arrested Arjun Shahi, Pooran Shahi, Harish Shahi and Ramith Thakur. In Jayanagar police limits, the accused had stolen valuables from Obedulla Khan, a retired forest officer, and arrested five, who hail from Nepal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South division police Nepal house burglaries
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp