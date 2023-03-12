Home States Karnataka

28-yr-old flight attendant falls from 4th floor, boyfriend in custody  

Duo apparently had an argument after they went for a movie and then partied 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old cabin crew of an international airline died under mysterious circumstances in Koramangala police station limits Friday night. It is suspected that she fell from the fourth floor of an apartment.

The victim, Archna Dhiman, hailed from Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh. She had come from Dubai to meet her boyfriend, Adesh, from Mangaluru, who lives at Renuka Residency apartment in Koramangala, 8th Block. 

They went to watch a movie at a mall in Koramangala on Friday evening. They partied before returning to the flat, where, it is believed, an argument broke out between them. 

Adesh, who works with a software company, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was shifted to another hospital early Saturday, where she succumbed to her injuries. Adesh and Archna met on a dating app six months ago.  

The Koramangala police have taken Adesh into custody, but are waiting for the victim’s parents to file a complaint. The police are yet to ascertain if Archna committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor. They are probing from all angles. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to know if she was under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim came to Bengaluru four days ago to meet Adesh. We suspect there was an argument between them. We are questioning Adesh, who has been subjected to medical tests,” said a police officer.

