Home States Karnataka

All is not well: Masking depression with a smile on the rise  

Experts said among women, expressing depression is associated with somatic symptoms like tiredness, headache, back ache.

Published: 12th March 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Student depression

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If a person around you is beaming, he or she could be suffering from a condition called smiling depression. Experts said that smiling depression or masked depression is more dangerous because by the time the person shows signs or accepts the condition, it is late.

“Depression is stigmatised even today. Mental health is not taken seriously. Perturbed by the stigma, those suffering from the condition try to mask their emotions with a smile, even when they are at their worst. But when it reaches a saturation point, they admit and seek help. It is late by then. Such cases are on the rise, which is a concern,” said Nimhans psychiatrists.

The symptoms of such a condition are that the person shows signs of withdrawal, excessive drinking, headache, severe backaches, stomach upsets, or in some cases, suffer a heart attack. They would also be suffering from lack of sleep and appetite.

Post-pandemic, those who have lost their near and dear ones are still suffering. Also, those staying away from their homes fail to cope with the fast pace of life and abrupt changes in their profession. Cases of those who are suffering, and still trying to fit in wearing a smile, are on the rise.

Experts said among women, expressing depression is associated with somatic symptoms like tiredness, headache, and backache. “Studies and assessment of females complaining of repeated pains show they are suffering from depression, but due to family and societal pressure they were unable to accept it,” said a Nimhans doctor. Dr Pratima Murthy, Nimhans Director and head of Department of Psychiatry, told TNSE that smiling depression is worrisome, and “people should be able to identify the condition and seek help immediately.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smiling depression masked depression Nimhans Mental health
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp