Flat residents important vote bank: Minister Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the government is committed to protecting the interests of apartment associations and will make efforts to review certain regulations amending them, for the benefit of the people.

Narayan participated in the All Party Town Hall organised by Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF) on Sunday, named ‘Every Vote Matters’. The demand of apartment residents to not be disturbed in matters of property ownership, registration, electricity or water bills are legitimate, he said. He reiterated that efforts will be made to meet their demands and even include them in BJP’s manifesto.

Vishnu Gattupalli, vice-president, BAF, said people residing in apartments are not considered a significant vote bank. The campaign helped provide opportunities to both politicians and community members to engage and discuss relevant developmental issues in the city.

The government’s objective is to make civic services available to all citizens, including those residing in apartments without depending on middlemen. Henceforth, Narayan said efforts will be made to include several organisations, including the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) under the purview of ‘Sakaal’.

The association even made suggestions under various sections, including property ownership and management, compliances, public services, BBMP, environmental safeguards, urban planning and public infrastructure, local governance and social welfare. They expect inputs to be considered by political parties while drafting their manifestos, and take necessary developmental actions positively impacting apartment residents.

Congress leaders MLA R Ramalinga Reddy, Aam Aadmi Party’s Prithvi Reddy, JDS’ Tanveer Ahmed also participated in the discussion.

