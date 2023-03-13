Modi aims to breach JDS bastion with roadshow  

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has come as an opportunity for PM Narendra Modi to boost poll prospects for BJP in the Vokkaliga bastion. Modi undertook a 1.8-km roadshow, where thousands of people turned up, in the JDS stronghold, who have won six out of seven Assembly segments. This comes as a big boost in an attempt to turn the tables on his rivals.

When Modi deboarded the chopper in PES Stadium, and entered BM Road for the roadshow, he was welcome by drum-beating artists’ troupe. Children and women lined up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister, who waved back at them.

Deepa, a resident of Yeliyur village, said she has come with her family members to see Modi who has come to Mandya for the first time. “Over the last four days, children were excited to see the prime minister, she added.

Bande Gowda of Arakere said that they have come to thank Modi for the Kisan Samman Nidhi. “We are happy that the central government is concerned about the problems of the poor and farmers. Our only request is that fertiliser prices should be reduced that would also reduce the cost of cultivation,” he said.

Basavanna of Keerugavalu said he is proud of the BJP government which has commissioned Mysugar, and completed the highway. He said it would be of great help if the government increases sugarcane prices by at least Rs 3,500 per tonne.

Though turnout was poor till 10.30 am which caused a brief period of anxiety among BJP leaders, crowd began pouring after they began arriving in the town in buses.

Controversial arch removed

BJP came under fire from the opposition for erecting an arch named after Uregowda-Dodda Nanje Gowda and tried to project that they had killed Tipu Sultan. The Congress, JDS, Raitha Sangha, and other organisations had warned to stage a protest if the arch is not removed by evening. The BJP then named the arch after Sri Balagangdharanatha Swamiji and put up the seer’s pictures.

MYSURU: The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has come as an opportunity for PM Narendra Modi to boost poll prospects for BJP in the Vokkaliga bastion. Modi undertook a 1.8-km roadshow, where thousands of people turned up, in the JDS stronghold, who have won six out of seven Assembly segments. This comes as a big boost in an attempt to turn the tables on his rivals. When Modi deboarded the chopper in PES Stadium, and entered BM Road for the roadshow, he was welcome by drum-beating artists’ troupe. Children and women lined up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister, who waved back at them. Deepa, a resident of Yeliyur village, said she has come with her family members to see Modi who has come to Mandya for the first time. “Over the last four days, children were excited to see the prime minister, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bande Gowda of Arakere said that they have come to thank Modi for the Kisan Samman Nidhi. “We are happy that the central government is concerned about the problems of the poor and farmers. Our only request is that fertiliser prices should be reduced that would also reduce the cost of cultivation,” he said. Basavanna of Keerugavalu said he is proud of the BJP government which has commissioned Mysugar, and completed the highway. He said it would be of great help if the government increases sugarcane prices by at least Rs 3,500 per tonne. Though turnout was poor till 10.30 am which caused a brief period of anxiety among BJP leaders, crowd began pouring after they began arriving in the town in buses. Controversial arch removed BJP came under fire from the opposition for erecting an arch named after Uregowda-Dodda Nanje Gowda and tried to project that they had killed Tipu Sultan. The Congress, JDS, Raitha Sangha, and other organisations had warned to stage a protest if the arch is not removed by evening. The BJP then named the arch after Sri Balagangdharanatha Swamiji and put up the seer’s pictures.