Summertime scourges

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

This summer could be a harsh one. Rising temperatures across the state are a forewarning about what April and May could be like, say weather experts. As with every summer, there is concern about drinking water availability, the power situation and forest fires.

In Belagavi, the impact assessment of the approaching summer seems to have raised some worries. The supply of drinking water has been delayed several times during February. This year, the authorities were able to provide drinking water supply for only five days throughout the month.

Due to decreased water levels in Rakasakop reservoir, there has been a change in the schedule of water supply to Belagavi city, according to the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation authorities.

They say that this year, water level in the reservoir is approximately 4 feet lower than last year, which may result in disruption of 24/7 water supply, including the 24/7 demo zone of Belagavi city. Belagavi’s public has been asked to use water sparingly, the authorities say.

Abhimanyu Daga, a noted water warrior who has been engaged in water conservation activities across Belagavi, says improper coordination and communication among government authorities and L&T is one of the major reasons for Belagavi facing drinking water supply problems.

Also, water lifting from resources and proper distribution is required with strong technical support to sort the problem more efficiently. “We are unable to protect and utilise existing resources like wells and lakes which would have supplemented water in peak summers. Unauthorised borewells with a lack of ground water recharge has led to poor ground water levels, which was predicted long ago,” Daga said.

Task forces in every taluk

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer ND Prakash says arrangements are being made to face the upcoming summer. Task forces are formed in every taluk to evaluate the drinking water situation.

The task force to monitor drinking water supply consists of executive officers (EOs) and tahsildars of the respective taluks. A committee meeting will be held to prepare a plan on prevention of drinking water shortage in the identified villages.

The proceedings of the meeting will be analysed and sent to the state government by the end of March. Based on the task force report, a proposal will be sent to the government on the requirement of funds to manage uninterrupted supply of drinking water, he says.

The situation seems more dire in Dakshina Kannada. Water available at Thumbe Dam is sufficient only for the next 50 days. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has urged citizens to use water judiciously, as there are chances of the city facing water scarcity if pre-monsoon showers do not begin soon.

Former mayor Premanand Shetty said the water level has come down to 5.9 metres at Thumbe Dam, against the maximum storage level of 6m, which is a matter of concern. “We depend on inflow to the Nethravathi river, but it has decreased, which will result in a water shortage in MCC limits in April and Mays. We have been ordered to stop water supply to construction and other commercial works on a temporary basis. We urge the public to use the water supplied only for drinking water purposes and use it judiciously. If pre-monsoon is delayed, we will face water shortage till June 15,” he cautioned.

He added that water will be utilised from the AMR Hydel power project’s vented dam at Shamboor, upstream of Thumbe, where the water level is 18.9m at present, but this would still not be sufficient. “We are staring at a water crisis similar to what we faced in 2019. MCC Commissioner Channabasappa K has also directed engineers to submit an action plan as to how this water can be distributed ward-wise. We may have to opt for water rationing,” Shetty added.

Cauvery at a low

Meanwhile, in Madikeri, with summer already setting in, the scarcity of water is being reported across urban areas, including Kushalnagar. The Cauvery has reached an alarmingly low level even before peak summer season, and steps are being taken by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board to build sand bunds to preserve water for pumping into water supply units.

Officials, however, confirmed that the situation would come under control if the district gets pre-monsoon showers. With sprinkler irrigation activities carried out across coffee estates in the district, natural streams are drying up at a faster pace, and a few homestays pay up for drinking water supplied through tankers on the outskirts of Madikeri.

Meanwhile, wildlife is also being catered to at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. “To provide water to animals, solar powered water pumps have been installed to draw water to tanks. There are 17 tanks which are connected to solar pumps and there are other tanks which have water and can last till the end of the summer,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Harshakumar Chikkanaragund.

Forest fires

At Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, preparations are being made to protect forests and wildlife ahead of summer. “We have created a 2500-km forest fire line in eight forest ranges under the reserve. In order to handle potential forest fires, we have outsourced 400 fire watchers who will be deputed at all watchtowers. They will be in charge of providing information on forest fires, smoke and weather conditions through wireless devices. If there are any fires, they will inform staff and rush to the spot along with forest guards and officers to douse the fire. At vulnerable points, fire engines and quick response vehicles have also been stationed,” DCF Harshakumar Chikkanaragund said.

He said the department has enough fire extinguishing equipment to handle any fires. “If there is a serious wildfire, the department will also provide helicopters. The fire service department deployed 14 fire tenders and 28 firemen at Nagarahole to handle any fires till the end of summer,” he said.

Chikkanaragund appealed to people travelling inside the forest area not to smoke or carry inflammable material which can potentially start a fire. He also sought help in supporting the department.

This, however, does not seem to be the case in Dakshina Kannada. Forest fires in Shishila and Shibaje areas of Belthangady taluk and many other areas of Dakshina Kannada district have continued. Wildlife enthusiasts have started a campaign on social media, demanding swift action like the usage of helicopters to bring fires under control. They have demanded that the government immediately arrange helicopters from the Coast Guard or Indian Navy.

Similarly, in Kodagu, forest fires are threatening the rich vegetation and wildlife. Fire incidents on denotified forest lands are being reported every day across the district, and over 100 acres have been so far lost in the fire.

POWER CUTS

In Belagavi, frequent power cuts during the summer is common in Athani, Chikkodi and Raibag taluks. According to people in those areas, even convincing replies from officials are not available. When summer is at its peak in April, along with the shortage of power supply, the availability of fodder also becomes difficult, they said.

WEATHER FORECAST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials say that as per the long-range forecast issued by the ministry, the forecast is probabilistic. “Near normal summer has been forecast for parts of south interior and north interior Karnataka for the month of March. Above normal summer temperature has been forecast for coastal Karnataka. A heat wave warning has also been issued for the month of April, for parts of north interior Karnataka, including Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, Bagalkote, Yadgir and other surrounding areas,” said an IMD official. The officials say heat waves are normal during summers and will be short-lived. “A heat wave is declared when the temperature is 4-5 degree above normal for over two days, and in more than 2-3 stations. The highest of 40.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Karwar last week. This week, Panambur has been recording temperature of around 39- 39.6 degree Celsius. In fact, Bengaluru has been recording cool temperatures in March, varying around 28- 30 degree Celsius,” one of the officials says. The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states: “During MAM (March-April-May) season, above normal minimum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country, except south peninsular India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely. Above normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely during March 2023 over most parts of India...”

MGNREGA WORKERS

For the safety and health of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), officials at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) are issuing a circular advising people to start work early (even at 7am) and wind up before noon. This would be especially applicable for regions of North Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka, where summer is harsh during MAM.

HEALTH EFFECT

With early onset of summer, cases of influenza and viral infections are rising, as are cases of H3N2. This forced the state health department to issue a heat wave advisory alert, citizens not to venture out from 12 noon to 3pm, especially women, children and senior citizens. The department also advised people to avoid hot drinks like tea, coffee and alcohol, and consume healthy fruits, food and more liquids.

STUDENT SAFETY

To ensure the safety of students, especially those writing exams, the education department has ensured that all exams are scheduled in the early morning hours and centres are located close to the homes or schools of children. Education department officials said directions have also been issued to teachers to ensure there is sufficient water and if need be, some sweets for children who may find the heat oppressive.

POWER SECTOR

As per Bescom records, the demand for power is not going below 7000 - 7200 MW on a daily basis since January. They said this was because most parts of south interior Karnataka, especially areas surrounding Bengaluru, have been experiencing warm and bright sunny days since January.

With inputs from Bosky Khanna (Bengaluru), BK Lakshmikantha (Mysuru), Tushar A Majukar

(Belagavi), Arpitha I (Shivamogga), Divya Cutinho (Mangaluru), Prajna GR (Madikeri), and Mallikarjun Hiremath (Dharwad)

Due to decreased water levels in Rakasakop reservoir, there has been a change in the schedule of water supply to Belagavi city, according to the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation authorities. They say that this year, water level in the reservoir is approximately 4 feet lower than last year, which may result in disruption of 24/7 water supply, including the 24/7 demo zone of Belagavi city. Belagavi's public has been asked to use water sparingly, the authorities say. Abhimanyu Daga, a noted water warrior who has been engaged in water conservation activities across Belagavi, says improper coordination and communication among government authorities and L&T is one of the major reasons for Belagavi facing drinking water supply problems. 