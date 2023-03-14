Home States Karnataka

Driver, conductor turn hostile in Cauvery case, accused get away 

The independent witnesses denied that the assailants obstructed the wandering people and plying vehicles and obstructed the police officials to discharge their official duty.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water

Image used for representational purpose only

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two prime witnesses — a driver and conductor with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) — turned hostile, resulting in the acquittal of more than 20 persons who were accused of vandalism. They were booked in two cases for damaging buses and a murder attempt while protesting the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water dispute in 2016.  

Ironically, none of the independent witnesses came forward to support the prosecution case to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all doubt. Only police officials spoke about the alleged incident. Therefore, the court said, “Without corroborative evidence, merely on official witnesses’ testimony, it is not safe to say the accused committed the alleged offences.”

“There are no materials against the accused to say that in the alleged protest, the accused participated and committed offences levelled against them. Hence, I am of the opinion that it is not sufficient to hold the accused guilty for the alleged offences. The prosecution utterly failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt,” said Judge Kashim Churikhan, additional city civil and sessions court.  

A driver, who is the informant, stated that police did not draw mahazar in his presence, and he has not given a statement to police, and does not know the accused. He also denied that he showed the place of the incident to the police, and police drew mahazar the very next day of the incident, ie September 12, 2016. He denied police had seized glass pieces, stones and clubs in his presence and police called him to the police station and showed the accused he has identified them. Even the conductor has deposed what the driver has deposed before the court.   

The independent witnesses denied that the assailants obstructed the wandering people and plying vehicles and obstructed the police officials to discharge their official duty. They denied that the assailants had assaulted the police officials with clubs, stones, etc., and set ablaze Hoysala vehicles and BMTC buses, damaged fires extinguishing vehicles, assaulted staff, driver and conductor, and damage the buses.  But the Head constables have deposed that they have apprehended the accused persons and produced them before the investigating officer.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC Cauvery water dispute Supreme Court
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp