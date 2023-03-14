Modi tsunami in Karnataka, says Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that there is a massive Modi tsunami in Karnataka. Addressing reporters here on Monday, Bommai called Modi a tall leader who has held India high and ensured internal security by ensuring tight security on the international border. “The PM took the country on the path of development and helped crores of poor people during difficult times like Covid-19,” the CM said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greets

people at Siruguppa in Ballari district during

BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra on Monday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi

is fighting hard for a corruption-free society | Express

In his sixth visit to the poll-bound state this year, Modi on Sunday inaugurated a slew of projects, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. On speculation that Housing Minister V Somanna might quit the BJP ahead of the polls, Bommai said he and the former are old friends and they had an informal meeting in Hubballi. “We did not discuss politics. Somanna will remain in the BJP,” he added.

On a bandh call given by the staff of KPTCL and escoms, the CM said that Energy Minister V Sunil is in touch with them and the issue would be sorted out soon.

Later speaking to reporters in Ron town of Gadag district, the CM said that a proposal to include Lakkundi in the Hampi Circuit has been sent to the Union Government.

On complaints of lack of development, including bad roads in Ron, he said that his government is committed to the development of the entire state and steps will be taken for the development of Ron.

Reacting to the non-disbursal of the compensation to the families of gram panchayat and zilla panchayat members due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bommai promised that he would get details immediately and arrange for the immediate disbursement of the compensation to the families of Covid victims.

