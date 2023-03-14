Plaint against farmer leader Puttannaiah for wearing peacock feather garland

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Wildlife activists have filed a complaint against Sarvodaya Karnataka Party and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Darshan Puttannaiah for wearing a garland made of peacock feathers during his election campaign in Pandavapura taluk on Sunday evening.

Darshan, who has launched “Jana Mana Darshana, Idhu Baravaseya Yana” campaign, was on a padayatra at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Pandavapura taluk on Sunday evening, when some of his supporters honoured him with a huge garland made of peacock feathers. Darshan continued his padayatra wearing the garland in the villages.

With the video and photos of Darshan wearing the garland going viral on social media, wildlife activists have filed a complaint against him and his followers, accusing them of violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Forest officials have launched an investigation.

