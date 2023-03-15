Home States Karnataka

AAP to knock at people’s doors to chalk manifesto

Published: 15th March 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

AAP supporters (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started a consultative process to prepare its election manifesto. AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said that information will be collected from all Assembly constituencies in the state and a manifesto will be prepared “by the people and for the people” containing solutions to the real problems of the people.

AAP state chief Prithvi Reddy and party
leader Brijesh Kalappa address the media
in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

He said that for the first time in Karnataka, people’s opinions will be collected and a manifesto will be prepared based on the information about the people’s requirements. “On March 4 in Davanagere, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the first list of guarantees to the people of Karnataka.

He has announced the guarantees of zero corruption, 300 units of free electricity, guaranteed employment for the youth and employment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month until they get a job, farmers’ loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education, free quality health care, permanent employment for contract workers.

To add more to the assurances, data will be collected across the state,” he said. On March 18 and 19, the party’s working president, deputy working president, contestants and workers will collect information for the manifesto. 

