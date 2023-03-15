D K Shivakumar hints at his MP-brother Suresh contesting from Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress seems to be toying with the idea of fielding Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar’s brother and party MP for Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh from the Ramanagara segment in the April/May Assembly election.

This is seen as an attempt to outplay senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s plans to field his son Nikhil from the constituency. The constituency is currently held by Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shivakumar said that the party central leaders have discussed the matter in the recent meeting and party workers in Ramanagara were also urging that he or Suresh contest from the segment. “It will be a big decision. I am yet to discuss it with our leaders and Suresh. After discussions, we will decide whatever it is in the best interests of the party,” the Kanakapura MLA said, adding that they have to go by the party’s decision.

Going by the party directives, he had contested against JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. Sometimes in politics, it becomes inevitable, he added. Bengaluru Rural was the only seat that the Congress had managed to win in the 2019 General Elections when stalwarts like Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa, M Veerappa Moily and several other leaders lost. The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats in that election when Congress and JDS went to elections with a pre-poll alliance.

If the Congress decides to field Suresh from Ramanagara, which is considered to be a JDS bastion, it will be among the most high-profile constituencies to watch out for this time. Under Shivakumar’s leadership, the Congress is striving to get maximum support from the dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysuru region, while regional party leadership is making all efforts to consolidate its support base in the community. Support from the community forms the core of the JDS’s political base in the region.

While the final decision on fielding Suresh from Ramanagara will decide on various factors, including the JDS leaders’ rapport with the Congress high command, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said anyone can contest from anywhere and winning and losing is part of the elections.

Rahul to visit Belagavi on March 20

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will release the party’s manifesto for youth on March 20 in Belagavi. This is Rahul’s first visit to Karnataka after his recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Rahul will take part in the party’s youth rally and release a manifesto for them during his proposed visit. KPCC president DK Shivakumar is holding a meeting with party leaders from the Kittur Karnataka region in Belagavi on March 16 to review preparations for the event.

BENGALURU: The Congress seems to be toying with the idea of fielding Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar’s brother and party MP for Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh from the Ramanagara segment in the April/May Assembly election. This is seen as an attempt to outplay senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s plans to field his son Nikhil from the constituency. The constituency is currently held by Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shivakumar said that the party central leaders have discussed the matter in the recent meeting and party workers in Ramanagara were also urging that he or Suresh contest from the segment. “It will be a big decision. I am yet to discuss it with our leaders and Suresh. After discussions, we will decide whatever it is in the best interests of the party,” the Kanakapura MLA said, adding that they have to go by the party’s decision. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Going by the party directives, he had contested against JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. Sometimes in politics, it becomes inevitable, he added. Bengaluru Rural was the only seat that the Congress had managed to win in the 2019 General Elections when stalwarts like Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa, M Veerappa Moily and several other leaders lost. The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats in that election when Congress and JDS went to elections with a pre-poll alliance. If the Congress decides to field Suresh from Ramanagara, which is considered to be a JDS bastion, it will be among the most high-profile constituencies to watch out for this time. Under Shivakumar’s leadership, the Congress is striving to get maximum support from the dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysuru region, while regional party leadership is making all efforts to consolidate its support base in the community. Support from the community forms the core of the JDS’s political base in the region. While the final decision on fielding Suresh from Ramanagara will decide on various factors, including the JDS leaders’ rapport with the Congress high command, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said anyone can contest from anywhere and winning and losing is part of the elections. Rahul to visit Belagavi on March 20 Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will release the party’s manifesto for youth on March 20 in Belagavi. This is Rahul’s first visit to Karnataka after his recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Rahul will take part in the party’s youth rally and release a manifesto for them during his proposed visit. KPCC president DK Shivakumar is holding a meeting with party leaders from the Kittur Karnataka region in Belagavi on March 16 to review preparations for the event.