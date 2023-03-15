Home States Karnataka

IISc studies Goa’s forests ecosystem, biodiversity

The study started in January, and is scheduled to be completed within six months.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc)- Bengaluru, is undertaking a detailed study of the biodiversity, forests and ecology of Goa.
The study is being undertaken to know how the forests and ecosystem of Goa have changed in the past five decades, and the reasons behind it. Since January, teams of researchers are studying the reasons behind the change, and documenting them. With the help of ground data, satellite images and historical documents are also being studied.

The study started in January, and is scheduled to be completed within six months. “The study will also help in knowing how much forest land is with the government, and how much is with private firms and individuals. Interestingly, in Goa, large chunks of land, especially forest land, is owned by individuals.

Goa has more of private forests, because back then, the Portuguese gave away a lot of forest land to individuals. While some of them have used parts of the areas for tourism and recreation, some others have left it and moved to other parts of the country. We have come across cases like where a man, now settled in Bengaluru, owns over 400 acres of land in Goa. As per the Land Ceiling Act, 1975, one person cannot hold such large chunks of land, this is what we are studying and identifying,” Prof TV Ramachandra, from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, told The New Indian Express.

The researchers also found that in Goa, a lot of forest land has been diverted for cashew plantations and other crops. The teams are studying the anthropogenic pressure on the areas, changes in biodiversity, list of existing species, how the species have been affected and how many have been lost. “The entire forest ecosystem of Goa is being documented. The forest fire situation will also be studied and understood. Around 10 per cent of the land in Goa is forest cover, which is around 340sqkm. The pressure on this region is being studied. This is the first study the team is doing on Goa,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science Goa biodiversity forests ecosystem
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp