Home States Karnataka

Kerala gold smuggling case: Pillai booked for threatening Swapna Suresh

He told me to take Rs 30 crore and leave the country in a week, claims prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Published: 15th March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the complaint filed by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the KR Puram police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against Vijesh Pillai for allegedly offering her Rs 30 crore as a final settlement, and threatening to finish her if she didn’t comply.

The police have issued Pillai a notice, asking him to appear before the investigation officer for inquiry. The police said Pillai is booked for criminal intimidation based on Swapna’s complaint. The woman, a former employee at the UAE consulate in Kerala, alleged that Pillai had asked her to meet him at a luxury hotel on Whitefield Main Road on March 4, where he allegedly stated that he was sent by the party (CPI-M) secretary Govindan and offered Rs 30 crore as final settlement for not giving any statement against the Kerala chief minister and his family members. 

“He asked me to take Rs 30 crore and leave the country in a week. He threatened me that he would place a bomb in my bag and get me booked in a fake case and also that he would kill me,” Swapna alleged in her complaint.

The police, who had initially registered the case as a non-cognisable report, took the court’s permission and registered an FIR under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Pillai, on Monday. It is learnt that the police registered an FIR after visiting the hotel where the meeting purportedly took place and questioned the staff to find that Pillai had visited there on March 4.

The police have also verified the CCTV footage of the hotel recorded on the said date. Following the registration of the FIR, sources said a notice was issued to Pillai, asking him to appear for inquiry within six days. DCP of Whitefield Division, S Girish, said Swapna’s statement has been recorded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijesh Pillai Swapna Suresh Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp