Home States Karnataka

Tension in Haveri’s Rattihalli town as stones thrown on place of worship

A car, some autorickshaws and some two-wheelers that were parked along the road were damaged. No injuries were reported. 

Published: 15th March 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stone pelting, pelting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Tension prevailed at Rattihalli town in Haveri district after miscreants resorted to stone pelting on Tuesday. The incident took place on Fort Road when a procession was being taken out. 
Eyewitnesses said trouble started when some people from the procession started pelting stones at a place of worship and on a Urdu school building. A car, some autorickshaws and some two-wheelers that were parked along the road were damaged. No injuries were reported. 

Haveri police called in additional forces to the town to maintain law and order. Fifteen youth belonging to the organisations that took out the procession have been arrested by the police. There could be more arrests in the next few days as the police are going through CCTV footage that have gone viral on social media.

The police said that, earlier, there was a procession taken out in honour of Sangolli Rayanna in Rattihalli on March 9. Some members from a Minority community allegedly stopped the procession on Fort Road. Following this, a large number of members gathered and another procession was taken out on Tuesday.  

Reacting to the Rattihalli incident, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah called upon both communities to maintain harmony. “Police officials should take action against those who try to create unrest in the society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that police have registered cases against those involved in stone pelting and legal action will be taken. “We are not living in Pakistan. Sangolli Raayanna was a great freedom fighter,” he said. Social activists said that the police should not have given permission for another procession to be taken out within a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haveri district Rattihalli town stone pelting
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp