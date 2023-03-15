Home States Karnataka

UNESCO seeks report on violation of Hampi guidelines

UNESCO has sought a report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the violation of its guidelines to protect the monuments at Hampi.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where a cooking gas cylinder exploded near the Virupaksha temple in Hampi a few month ago | Express

The spot where a cooking gas cylinder exploded near the Virupaksha temple in Hampi a few month ago | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: UNESCO has sought a report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the violation of its guidelines to protect the monuments at Hampi. This comes in the wake of several incidents and developments at Hampi such as a cooking gas cylinder blast close to the Virupaksha temple a few months ago, a stone quarry unit functioning at Bukkasagara and hyper tourism activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara T Venkatesh told TNIE on Tuesday that UNESCO officials have sought a report on development activities, including implementation of projects, at the protected area in Hampi. “I have held a meeting with the officials from ASI and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) and a report has been sent to the ASI office in New Delhi,” he said.

Laxman H, a local social activist, said the lack of security at Hampi is the main reason for the violation of UNESCO guidelines. “There are many priceless monuments and inscriptions in the protected area. But, we have only 100 guards to protect them. The authorities should deploy adequate security personnel to protect the monuments,” he added.

It is said that the district administration is expecting a visit by a team of UNESCO officials from Delhi soon. The team is expected to discuss various issues related to Hampi and violation of UNESCO guidelines,” a senior official from Hampi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Archaeological Survey of India Hampi
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp