UNESCO seeks report on violation of Hampi guidelines

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: UNESCO has sought a report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the violation of its guidelines to protect the monuments at Hampi. This comes in the wake of several incidents and developments at Hampi such as a cooking gas cylinder blast close to the Virupaksha temple a few months ago, a stone quarry unit functioning at Bukkasagara and hyper tourism activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara T Venkatesh told TNIE on Tuesday that UNESCO officials have sought a report on development activities, including implementation of projects, at the protected area in Hampi. “I have held a meeting with the officials from ASI and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) and a report has been sent to the ASI office in New Delhi,” he said.

Laxman H, a local social activist, said the lack of security at Hampi is the main reason for the violation of UNESCO guidelines. “There are many priceless monuments and inscriptions in the protected area. But, we have only 100 guards to protect them. The authorities should deploy adequate security personnel to protect the monuments,” he added.

It is said that the district administration is expecting a visit by a team of UNESCO officials from Delhi soon. The team is expected to discuss various issues related to Hampi and violation of UNESCO guidelines,” a senior official from Hampi said.

