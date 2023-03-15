Home States Karnataka

Video of BJP MLA Kotian ‘slamming’ party over stand on Muslims goes viral

He further said that he has helped a lot of mosques, madrasas and churches get funds for development.

BJP MLA Umanatha Kotian

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a viral video, BJP MLA Umanatha Kotian has taken exception to the party’s alleged stand on Muslims. Speaking at a gathering of Minorities in Kinnigoli village near Mangaluru a few days ago, Kotian, a first-time MLA from Moodbidri, said, “Our BJP leaders say that Muslims and Christians will not vote for the party and hence they should not work for them. Nobody else will talk about this except me as I am straightforward. Our party people are arrogant. But I am working against this notion,” Kotian said.

He further said that he has helped a lot of mosques, madrasas and churches get funds for development. “Even recently, I requested the CM to grant Rs 5 crore for mosques and churches and the CM assured Rs 2.5 crore. But you should support a person who delivers irrespective of religion,” he said.

Further, he claimed that in the last five years, his constituency did not witness any communal violence or incidents of hate speech. “Did you hear anything like a Muslim or a Christian should not get a job? I make no discrimination. If you want anything, come to me. I don’t ask you to vote. But my only request is to vote for those who deliver.

Don’t see the party. I have worked for you. Hence I am asking for a salary for it which is my right,” he said. While many have hailed the BJP MLA, some Hindutva outfits have slammed him for “appeasing Muslims”. When contacted Umanath Kotian said, “The video was cut and pasted to suit someone’s needs. You need to listen to the full video. Then you will understand. I didn’t mean what the viral video portrays.”

