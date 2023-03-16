Karnataka State Backward Classes panel favours Category I quota for orphans 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move, Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has submitted

a special report to the government urging it to provide Category I reservation benefits to orphans unaware of their caste status.

Revealing this to the media here on Wednesday, Chairman of the commission K Jayaprakash Hegde said the state may adopt the Telangana and Maharashtra models to accord reservation under Category I for orphans. It commission has recommended to the government to provide them reservation in education and employment. The commission had visited orphanages in various districts and gathered information in this regard.

The castes, which have not been included in the Backward Classes list but come under creamy layer category, will be issued caste certificates for the purpose of reservation other than in education and employment as Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Srinivasa Pujary heard their problems at a meeting held recently, Hegde said.

He said the commission received 133 petitions for inclusion in various categories of reservation list of backward classes. Accordingly, it prepared 34 reports and submitted them to the government. There are 46 small communities in the state. Among them, those with a population of less than 300 have been identified. These communities have not been receiving any government benefits because of lack of information on which categories they belong. The report has recommended reservation to such communities.

Reports related to communities such as Kadugolla, Hattigolla (Adavigolla), Khanjir Bhat, Kanjar, Khanjar Bhat, Chapparband, Kudubi, Mukhari/Muwari, Nainda, Pommala, Chennadasara, Izhunchichichiti, Maruthuvar, Nair, Pidchimchitchii, Pariyala, Ramkshatriya, Madiokkaliga, Jogar, and Chaurasia have been submitted to the government, he said.

Besides, reports related to Lingayat Kudu Vokkaliga, Adibanajiga, Nolamba, Mallava Malegowda, Lingayat Ruddy, Gowda Lingayat, Shivsimpi, Bangara, Shivachara Nagarta, 24 Mane Telugushetty, Arera, Kannada Vaishya, and sub-castes of Ganiga community and Veerashaiva/Lingayat community have been prepared. They will be submitted soon. The commission has also recommended to the government to issue caste certificates to 46 nomadic/semi-nomadic castes already in the reservation list of Backward Classes, Hegde said.

