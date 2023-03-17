Home States Karnataka

All is well, Somanna not ignored: BS Yediyurappa

“Somanna was not ignored in the party, and the high command spoke to him.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Express)

Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speculation is rife over former CM B S Yediyurappa and Housing Minister V Somanna not being even on talking terms, and both leaders admitting to a rift. “It’s been three months now since I met Somanna. Let him do his job and Vijayendra his own, as winning the elections is our one-point programme,” Yediyurappa told reporters here on Thursday. 

“Somanna was not ignored in the party, and the high command spoke to him. Everything will be alright,” Yediyurappa said. Somanna, who on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, engaged himself in programmes in his constituency, Govindarajnagar in Bengaluru, on Thursday.  He distributed title deeds of houses to beneficiaries.

The rift between the two veteran Lingayat leaders is said to be related to their sons. While both on are good terms with religious institutions, but is alleged that Yediyurappa tried to restrict Somanna to his assembly constituency, which led to disharmony. Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, and Somanna’s son Dr Arun have also been at loggerheads, with a video of Arun criticising Vijayendra going viral recently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa V Somanna B Y Vijayendra Amit Shah
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp