Bengaluru may see sporadic rain till Sunday 

According to Indian Meteorological Department officials, probability of scattered rainfall in Bengaluru is only 50 per cent.

Published: 17th March 2023

Image for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed light rainfall on Thursday which is likely to continue till Sunday due to a low-pressure area from Southern Tamil Nadu to the Konkan coast that has impacted South Interior Karnataka and increased the relative humidity in Bengaluru to above 50 per cent.

According to Indian Meteorological Department officials, the probability of scattered rainfall in Bengaluru is only 50 per cent. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that on Wednesday, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts saw rainfall.

Several parts of these districts received heavy rainfall. Maximum rainfall was recorded at Raibag of Belagavi district at 68.5mm. Bengaluru on Wednesday saw a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 33.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.7.

