Congress guarantee card just a visiting card: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ridiculed Congress’ guarantee cards to ‘visiting cards’ of marketing executives and said that people will dump it in dustbins. “Implementing one scheme of giving Rs 2,000 to every woman head of households each month alone will require Rs 24,000 crore. This will leave no money for other schemes,” the CM said while addressing a convention of beneficiaries of various schemes and programmes of Central and State governments in Mangaluru.

Calling it meaningless, Bommai said that while power consumption of an average household is 70 units, Congress has promised 200 units of free power. He also ridiculed the rice guarantee scheme of the Congress stating that the previous Congress government reduced the rice quota. Bommai used former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s famous remark that only 15 paise of every Rupee meant for welfare of the downtrodden reaches them, to hit back at the Congress which has accused his government of 40% commission. “The previous UPA was an 85% government. Rajiv Gandhi himself has said that,” he said referring to Rajiv’s comment made 38 years ago.

Without naming Congress or Siddaramaiah, he said those who made big speeches about social justice only used people to get positions for themselves. He said his government was really concerned for Dalits and hence increased reservation. “They warned me not to touch the issue stating its like a beehive. But I went ahead,” he said.

Bommai claimed that the schemes and programmes of the double-engine government have reached a large section of society. “We have not introduced these schemes for the sake of publicity or have put up huge hoardings like Congress. The benefit is reaching directly to the account of the beneficiaries even without their knowledge through DBT. There are no middlemen,” he said.

Further, he said that seeking votes on the basis of religion and caste is old-fashioned. “For a democracy to survive, the governments have to be responsive to people’s problems. People should also support the government which responds to their problems. Food, shelter, clothing, health and education is the common requirement of people and welfare of the society happens when it is provided,” he said.

On a request by Fisheries Minister S Angara, the CM said that the bonus for rubber tappers in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district will be increased from 8% to 20% through the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation. Meanwhile, CM Bommai lost his cool when he saw BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath indulging in cross-talk during the former’s speech and reprimanded him. The clipping of the video has gone viral.

10L to attend D’gere BJP rally, PM to be present

Nearly 10 lakh people are expected to attend the party’s mega rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere on March 25. BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the mega rally will mark the culmination of the ongoing Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra. Speaking to media persons, the MLC said 45 national leaders, including Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and 335 state leaders have taken part in the campaign that covered 151 Assembly segments. As of now, they have held 110 roadshows and 41 public functions. It will cover all 224 constituencies by March 21. “The yatra has received a good response in Mandya, Kolar, and across the state. Around 60 lakh people have taken part in the yatra,” he said. “The purpose of the yatra was to strengthen the party where it required to be strengthened and it has served the purpose well,” he said.

Double-engine govt driving K’taka’s progress: Chouhan

Hosapete: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai for the double-engine thrust to development. During BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hosapate on Thursday, Chouhan said wherever there are double-engine governments, there has been rapid development. “When it comes to Karnataka, it’s progressing in all four directions,” he said. “Modi and Bommai are giving free ration to people. BJP means Vikas (progress) and Congress means Vinash (destruction),” he said. He said there is a rift in KPCC between the camps of KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah. “Recently, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had an umbrella while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was denied one, which is a shame for Karnataka,” he said. “In the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP will certainly come back to power, and in 2024, Modi will be re-elected as prime minister,” he added. ENS

Smriti tears into Rahul

Gadag: Union Minister Smriti Irani took the Congress to task and said its leader Rahul Gandhi talks ill about India and her thriving democracy on foreign soil. She was addressing the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra here on Thursday. “We, in BJP, consider India as our mother. Her soil is precious to us. I have come here urging you to make Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra a success. BJP always asks people to worship India... but the Congress asks foreigners to attack us. If Congress workers love India, they should oppose Rahul,” she added. Hundreds of bike riders participated in the rally. ENS

Trying our best to start work on Ram temple, says Minister

Mysuru: The State Government has decided to start work on the construction of a Ram temple atop the Ramdevarabetta near Ramanagara. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the authorities have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project and are also keen on performing a ground-breaking ceremony before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. He said that many, including Kempegowda, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, and others have visited the hill shrine and offered seva. “We are in a hurry and will implement the project,” he said. ENS

Bommai used former PM Rajiv Gandhi's famous remark that only 15 paise of every Rupee meant for welfare of the downtrodden reaches them, to hit back at the Congress which has accused his government of 40% commission. "The previous UPA was an 85% government. Rajiv Gandhi himself has said that," he said referring to Rajiv's comment made 38 years ago. Without naming Congress or Siddaramaiah, he said those who made big speeches about social justice only used people to get positions for themselves. He said his government was really concerned for Dalits and hence increased reservation. "They warned me not to touch the issue stating its like a beehive. But I went ahead," he said. Bommai claimed that the schemes and programmes of the double-engine government have reached a large section of society. "We have not introduced these schemes for the sake of publicity or have put up huge hoardings like Congress. 