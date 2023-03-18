Bajrang Dal stops ladies’ late night party  

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In an incident of moral policing, Bajrang Dal workers on Friday evening allegedly stopped a late-night ladies’ party which was organised at a hotel on Kuvempu Road.

A policeman in front of the hotel on Kuvempu Road in Shivamogga on Friday | Express

The police arrived at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. Those who were inside the hotel, including women, men and a few children, came out after the workers objected to the party.

Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said, “We had informed the police a week ago that a ladies’ night party would be held. Such parties should not be organised in the Malnad region. We went with the police and stopped the party.”

