CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: No need for madrasas, will shut all in Assam

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma categorically stated here on Friday that there is no need for madrasas in society and instead, colleges and universities should be built to churn out doctors, engineers and other professionals for nation-building.

Sarma, campaigning in Karnataka for BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition, “Shivacharitra”, depicting the life and achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji, at Shivaji Garden in Belagavi.

He said all madrasas in Assam will be closed soon, and already 600 such religious institutions have been shuttered. He alleged that “atrocities” were committed during the Mughal rule and Congress is continuing with the same legacy. “The Grand Old party will not succeed in its efforts. Indian culture and heritage will continue to thrive,” he added.

Sarma said, “Mughals wanted to weaken the country by destroying the Sanatan Hindu culture and Congress today has a similar agenda. Mughal rulers of Delhi destroyed the country’s places of worship. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping people finally realise their dreams of having a Ram temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath corridor.”

Stating that Congressmen only spoke about Babri Mosque, he said, “People should teach them a lesson in the coming elections. There is a need to root out Congress and make Modi more powerful.”

He said historians only glorified Mughal rulers, but never spoke about the life and achievements of Shivaji. “Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Swami Vivekananda are our heroes. We need to rewrite Indian history. Shivaji had successfully stopped the advance of Mughals towards Deccan,’’ he added.

