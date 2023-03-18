Home States Karnataka

Gold in their golden years: Palekanda brothers return as champs

The brothers are now looking forward to take part in the Master Games Championship in South Korea in May.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

(From right) Belliappa, Machamma and Palekanda Bopaiah on an open jeep

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Palekanda brothers who landed at Kadanuru in Kodagu, went around an open jeep with Australian Master Games Championship medals dangling from their necks. Palekanda Bopaiah (95) and Belliappa (86) won two medals each.

While Bopaiah won gold in the 100-m race category and a silver in the javelin throw, Belliappa’s golden moment came in the 1500-m walking race and a bronze medal in the 100-m race. “My elder brother actually came first in the javelin throw. However, there were some technical problems, which could not be rectified despite our efforts to convince the jury,” said Belliappa. 

“It was tough to get through the registration process,” he said, “because the championship lacked authoritative representation from the nation. Fortunately, Mohan S, a scientist, from Chintamani of Chikkaballapur, helped us.” Mohan bagged a gold medal in the long jump in the 30-plus category. 

“Without Mohan, we would not have won these medals. He helped us with the documentation. We will never forget him,” he said. 

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Machamma also won a silver medal in the javelin throw.  The brothers are now looking forward to take part in the Master Games Championship in South Korea in May. However, they are worried about arranging finances. 

“Australian athletes are supported by their government. We hope that our government also supports us,” Belliappa said.

TAGS
Palekanda brothers Australian Master Games Championship
Comments

