Mega textile park in Kalaburagi will employ 1 lakh people

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that PM MITRA Mega Textile Parks will come up in seven cities across the country, the decks have been cleared for establishing a textile park in Kalaburagi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said apart from boosting the textiles sector in line with the 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision, it will also benefit the local ancillary industries.

“Over 1 lakh people will get direct employment from this mega textile park,” Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav told The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the PM will flag off all the 7 PM MITRA Textile Parks at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on March 24. Kalaburagi has the necessary infrastructure for the establishment of the park. The government had long back acquired 1,560 acres at Honna Kiranagi and Nadisinnur villages for the establishment of a thermal power plant. However, the proposal was dropped and it was proposed to establish a solar park there.

After deciding to establish a textile park in Kalaburagi, but before sending a proposal to the Union government, 1,000 acres of the land was transferred to the Karnataka Industrial Development Board, which is the agency to develop the infrastructure facilities for the textile park.

There were doubts regarding the establishment of the park in Kalaburagi as leaders of the ruling party were competing to get it in their respective district, or in the area of their preference. The then BS Yediyurappa government had sent a proposal to the Centre for the establishment of a textile park in Mysuru, Tumakuru, Raichur, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi.

On October 13, 2021, the Basavaraj Bommai government sent a proposal to the Union government requesting setting up of a park in Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. Commerce and Industry Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey wrote to the secretary to the Union Ministry of Textiles on March 8, 2022, requesting to accord in-principle approval for setting up of PM MITRA parks in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura. The Kalaburagi MP had insisted on having the park in his constituency.

