Need for BSY in politics greater than ever before, says Bommai  

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Heaping praises on BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was the former chief minister who linked Shikaripura and Basavakalayana after a gap of nine centuries. Bommai was referring to Shikaripura taluk, the birthplace of 12th-century social reformers Allama Prabhu and Akkamahadevi, and Basavakalyana, where Basavanna founded Anubhava Mantapa, widely regarded as the first parliament of the world.

Unveiling a 51-foot-tall statue of Akkamahadevi and inaugurating the Aksharadhama model tourism destination at Udutadi in Shikaripura taluk, Bommai said Allama Prabhu and Akkamahadevi, who walked from Shikaripura to Basavakalyana in Bidar district, spread Sharana culture across the state.

“Yediyurappa, who fought injustice, never dreamt of becoming a chief minister. He worked tirelessly and earned the love and trust of the people of Shikaripura. Indomitable confidence and courage are his basic mantras. He sanctioned Rs 600 crore to develop Basavakalyana. It is Yediyurappa who has carried forward the revolution of the 12th century,” he said.

“Shikaripura is the land of god. All works will be initiated to make Shikaripura a model of development in education, agriculture and spiritual sectors. The contribution of Yediyurappa to Shikaripura is unforgettable,” he said.

He said Yediyurappa developed Kaginele, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Kanakadasa, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. “He released Rs 14 crore to develop Bada, which is in my constituency. He passed the order to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. Yediyurappa delivered justice to all communities.”

Bommai said Yediyurappa fought without power for 35 years. It was only former chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde and Yediyurappa who created leaders in Karnataka politics. “There is no question of him retiring. He has a permanent place in the minds of the people. Yediyurappa’s services will be available to the state in various forms,” he said.

Murugharajendra Swamiji of Anandapura, Yediyurappa, MP BY Raghavendra, ministers Govind Karjol, BA Basavaraj, MLA Kumar Bangarappa and others were present.

Show your love and trust for Vijayendra: CM

Bommai requested the people of Shikaripura Assembly constituency to bless state BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s youngest son BY Vijayendra, who is likely to contest from Shikaripura in the upcoming Assembly elections. Bommai said the people of Shikaripura showered Yediyurappa with love and trust and showed similar love towards his elder son and MP BY Raghavendra.

