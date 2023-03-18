Home States Karnataka

Need Madal for custodial interrogation: Lokayukta cops

He was also not a party to the committee that clears the tenders, he argued. 

Published: 18th March 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. (Photo | Madal Virupakshappa Facebook)

BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. (Photo | Madal Virupakshappa Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Lokayukta police on Friday argued before the high court that Channagiri BJP MLA and former chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) K Madal Virupakshappa is required for custodial interrogation to obtain more information as he is not cooperating with the investigation and giving evasive answers. 

The counsel for the Lokayukta police told the court that Virupakshappa, who is on interim anticipatory bail, has not even shared his phone number with the investigating officer.  

The submission was made before Justice K Natarajan, who is hearing the anticipatory bail petition by Virupakshappa in a graft case registered by the Lokayukta police on March 2, 2023, against him and his son MV Prashanth Kumar, chief accountant of BWSSB. 

Submitting interrogation details in a sealed cover along with the statement of objections to the bail plea, the counsel argued that they have provided the statement of the managing director of KSDL and his Whatsapp conversation with Prashanth Kumar. Also, Virupakshappa’s daughter-in-law stated that the bedroom where Rs 6.10 crore was seized belonged to him. 

Virupakshappa’s counsel argued that there are no allegations against his client in the FIR on the demand and acceptance of bribe and it was registered only on the presumption that he was taking 30 per cent of the contract amount as bribe from the bidders to supply chemicals to KSDL. Prima facie, there is no material to attract the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Virupakshappa resigned as KSDL chairman after the FIR was registered and his son was arrested. He was also not a party to the committee that clears the tenders, he argued. 

He said that though the accused is cooperating with the investigation by appearing every day, the Lokayukta police have filed objections saying there are chances of him threatening witnesses, influencing potential witnesses and tampering with evidence as he is an MLA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta police K Madal Virupakshappa
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp