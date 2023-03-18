Need Madal for custodial interrogation: Lokayukta cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Friday argued before the high court that Channagiri BJP MLA and former chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) K Madal Virupakshappa is required for custodial interrogation to obtain more information as he is not cooperating with the investigation and giving evasive answers.

The counsel for the Lokayukta police told the court that Virupakshappa, who is on interim anticipatory bail, has not even shared his phone number with the investigating officer.

The submission was made before Justice K Natarajan, who is hearing the anticipatory bail petition by Virupakshappa in a graft case registered by the Lokayukta police on March 2, 2023, against him and his son MV Prashanth Kumar, chief accountant of BWSSB.

Submitting interrogation details in a sealed cover along with the statement of objections to the bail plea, the counsel argued that they have provided the statement of the managing director of KSDL and his Whatsapp conversation with Prashanth Kumar. Also, Virupakshappa’s daughter-in-law stated that the bedroom where Rs 6.10 crore was seized belonged to him.

Virupakshappa’s counsel argued that there are no allegations against his client in the FIR on the demand and acceptance of bribe and it was registered only on the presumption that he was taking 30 per cent of the contract amount as bribe from the bidders to supply chemicals to KSDL. Prima facie, there is no material to attract the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Virupakshappa resigned as KSDL chairman after the FIR was registered and his son was arrested. He was also not a party to the committee that clears the tenders, he argued.

He said that though the accused is cooperating with the investigation by appearing every day, the Lokayukta police have filed objections saying there are chances of him threatening witnesses, influencing potential witnesses and tampering with evidence as he is an MLA.

