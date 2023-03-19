Chaos at KIA as 30 international flyers dropped at domestic arrivals gate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major goof-up, 30 passengers of a Sri Lankan Airlines flight were dropped at the domestic arrivals gate instead of the international at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. This led to chaos for a while at the international arrivals gate as passengers from abroad had to go through an immigration check.

Flight UL 173 from Colombo landed at KIA at 2.22 am and flyers were mistakenly taken to the domestic arrivals bus gate. “The passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area to collect their baggage. However, the operations team at the terminal rushed to the spot and reported the matter to CISF and immigration officials,” said a source at KIA.

The airline authorities and the ground handling agent were given a stern warning, the source said. “The passengers were immediately shifted to the international arrivals gate for screening by immigration authorities. They later proceeded to the international baggage claim section,” he said.

A spokesperson of BIAL confirmed the incident. “It was an error that caused confusion and measures will be taken to prevent such happenings in the future,” the spokesperson said.



