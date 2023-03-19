Home States Karnataka

E-way turns ‘waterway’ for motorists in Karnataka

The 118 km e-way built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister on March 12.

Published: 19th March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A flooded stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Bidadi on Saturday after the sudden downpour on Friday | SHASHIDHAR BYRAPPA

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  That rain can play havoc with our infrastructure at any given time was proved yet again. Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just a week ago, witnessed accidents and traffic congestion on Saturday as the stretch near Sangabasavana Doddi underpass between Bidadi and Ramanagara was flooded with rainwater after heavy showers late Friday night.

Ramanagara witnessed rains on Friday night and the stretch got flooded as the free flow of water was blocked due to an illegal ramp built by the villagers. This caused severe water accumulation, leading to flooding on the main carriage of the newly inaugurated expressway.

The 118 km e-way built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister on March 12. A contractor, who was at the site clearing the rainwater on Saturday morning, blamed the villagers of Mayaganahalli, Sangabasavana Doddi, Channapurada Doddi and adjoining areas for the flooding. “Some villagers blocked the shoulder drain near Sangabasavana Doddi that affected the free flow of rainwater.

They have created illegal access to the villages from the e-way by adding mud and stones over the shoulder drains. As water could not drain out, it led to flooding,” the contractor said. The villagers told TNSE that they are unhappy with the e-way as it failed to ensure proper connectivity to the villages on either side of the stretch between Ramanagara and Bidadi that witnessed flooding. 

People cut open metal mesh to cross road

“To gain access to the villages, some have cut open the metal mesh to cross the road from one side to the other. At places where they wish to take their vehicles, villagers have used sand and stones to create a ramp from the e-way to reach their destinations like the one near Sangabasavana Doddi,” said a resident of Mayaganahalli.

Vehicles at high-speed had to suddenly apply brakes to safely cross the flooded stretch and this caused several bumper-to-bumper collisions. Work is going on to clear the water logging. “We will remove the illegal access created by villagers that have blocked the shoulder drains,” said the contractor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp