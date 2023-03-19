E-way turns ‘waterway’ for motorists in Karnataka

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: That rain can play havoc with our infrastructure at any given time was proved yet again. Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just a week ago, witnessed accidents and traffic congestion on Saturday as the stretch near Sangabasavana Doddi underpass between Bidadi and Ramanagara was flooded with rainwater after heavy showers late Friday night.

Ramanagara witnessed rains on Friday night and the stretch got flooded as the free flow of water was blocked due to an illegal ramp built by the villagers. This caused severe water accumulation, leading to flooding on the main carriage of the newly inaugurated expressway.

The 118 km e-way built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister on March 12. A contractor, who was at the site clearing the rainwater on Saturday morning, blamed the villagers of Mayaganahalli, Sangabasavana Doddi, Channapurada Doddi and adjoining areas for the flooding. “Some villagers blocked the shoulder drain near Sangabasavana Doddi that affected the free flow of rainwater.

They have created illegal access to the villages from the e-way by adding mud and stones over the shoulder drains. As water could not drain out, it led to flooding,” the contractor said. The villagers told TNSE that they are unhappy with the e-way as it failed to ensure proper connectivity to the villages on either side of the stretch between Ramanagara and Bidadi that witnessed flooding.

People cut open metal mesh to cross road

“To gain access to the villages, some have cut open the metal mesh to cross the road from one side to the other. At places where they wish to take their vehicles, villagers have used sand and stones to create a ramp from the e-way to reach their destinations like the one near Sangabasavana Doddi,” said a resident of Mayaganahalli.

Vehicles at high-speed had to suddenly apply brakes to safely cross the flooded stretch and this caused several bumper-to-bumper collisions. Work is going on to clear the water logging. “We will remove the illegal access created by villagers that have blocked the shoulder drains,” said the contractor.

BENGALURU: That rain can play havoc with our infrastructure at any given time was proved yet again. Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just a week ago, witnessed accidents and traffic congestion on Saturday as the stretch near Sangabasavana Doddi underpass between Bidadi and Ramanagara was flooded with rainwater after heavy showers late Friday night. Ramanagara witnessed rains on Friday night and the stretch got flooded as the free flow of water was blocked due to an illegal ramp built by the villagers. This caused severe water accumulation, leading to flooding on the main carriage of the newly inaugurated expressway. The 118 km e-way built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister on March 12. A contractor, who was at the site clearing the rainwater on Saturday morning, blamed the villagers of Mayaganahalli, Sangabasavana Doddi, Channapurada Doddi and adjoining areas for the flooding. “Some villagers blocked the shoulder drain near Sangabasavana Doddi that affected the free flow of rainwater.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They have created illegal access to the villages from the e-way by adding mud and stones over the shoulder drains. As water could not drain out, it led to flooding,” the contractor said. The villagers told TNSE that they are unhappy with the e-way as it failed to ensure proper connectivity to the villages on either side of the stretch between Ramanagara and Bidadi that witnessed flooding. People cut open metal mesh to cross road “To gain access to the villages, some have cut open the metal mesh to cross the road from one side to the other. At places where they wish to take their vehicles, villagers have used sand and stones to create a ramp from the e-way to reach their destinations like the one near Sangabasavana Doddi,” said a resident of Mayaganahalli. Vehicles at high-speed had to suddenly apply brakes to safely cross the flooded stretch and this caused several bumper-to-bumper collisions. Work is going on to clear the water logging. “We will remove the illegal access created by villagers that have blocked the shoulder drains,” said the contractor.