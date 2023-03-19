‘Milk demand up, but supply down’: Karnataka Milk Federation

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is seeing an increase in demand for milk, but is facing a shortage in supplies. KMF officials said that as summer is starting, the demand for milk has increased by 15-20 per cent from across the state and by 17 per cent in Bengaluru. But the supply is lower as farmers are focusing on harvesting their crops. KMF is now trying incentives and schemes to ensure continued supplies from farmers.

“People are demanding more milk rather than milk products, while it is vice-versa for private suppliers. Private players have reduced milk supplies and shifted to selling season-based milk products. With this, their customers have also shifted to Nandini milk,” said officials.

“There has been a 4 per cent increase in demand, while there is a 1 per cent deficit, against the national deficit of 5%,” the officials said. Consumers complained that the quantity of milk in packets has been reduced. “Instead of the printed one litre, only 900 ml is filled.

Similarly, instead of 500 ml, there is 400 ml. If there is a shortage, the KMF should reduce the quantity and announce it,” said Prakash S, a Bengalurean. But KMF officials said, “Whatever is declared on the packet is supplied. We have only reduced the quantity in the case of the full cream milk, which has a high-fat content. The volume is, but it is declared.”

