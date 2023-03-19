Home States Karnataka

‘Milk demand up, but supply down’: Karnataka Milk Federation

Private players have reduced milk supplies and shifted to selling seasonbased milk products.

Published: 19th March 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). (Photo | KMF Website)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is seeing an increase in demand for milk, but is facing a shortage in supplies. KMF officials said that as summer is starting, the demand for milk has increased by 15-20 per cent from across the state and by 17 per cent in Bengaluru. But the supply is lower as farmers are focusing on harvesting their crops. KMF is now trying incentives and schemes to ensure continued supplies from farmers.

“People are demanding more milk rather than milk products, while it is vice-versa for private suppliers. Private players have reduced milk supplies and shifted to selling season-based milk products. With this, their customers have also shifted to Nandini milk,” said officials.

“There has been a 4 per cent increase in demand, while there is a 1 per cent deficit, against the national deficit of 5%,” the officials said. Consumers complained that the quantity of milk in packets has been reduced. “Instead of the printed one litre, only 900 ml is filled.

Similarly, instead of 500 ml, there is 400 ml. If there is a shortage, the KMF should reduce the quantity and announce it,” said Prakash S, a Bengalurean. But KMF officials said, “Whatever is declared on the packet is supplied. We have only reduced the quantity in the case of the full cream milk, which has a high-fat content. The volume is, but it is declared.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Karnataka Milk Federation supply and demand
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp