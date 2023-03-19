Parents call Karnataka govt’s decision on Class 5, 8 exams questionable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a High Court order on conducting the Class 5 and 8 board exams, the Karnataka Private School College Parent Association Coordination Committee has called the government’s decision questionable.

The committee members questioned the government’s failure to consult parents and other stakeholders prior to the announcement. The committee posed several questions to the government on the exams, which will be held between March 27 and April 1.

They said several issues are still unanswered, including the remedial textbooks and an unfair challenge to students in the state syllabus. The parents said the board exams are discriminatory towards private school students, pointing to the confusion related to textbooks and other remedial materials supplied to the schools, which will differ from those supplied to government schools.

BENGALURU: Following a High Court order on conducting the Class 5 and 8 board exams, the Karnataka Private School College Parent Association Coordination Committee has called the government’s decision questionable. The committee members questioned the government’s failure to consult parents and other stakeholders prior to the announcement. The committee posed several questions to the government on the exams, which will be held between March 27 and April 1. They said several issues are still unanswered, including the remedial textbooks and an unfair challenge to students in the state syllabus. The parents said the board exams are discriminatory towards private school students, pointing to the confusion related to textbooks and other remedial materials supplied to the schools, which will differ from those supplied to government schools.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });