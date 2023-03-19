Ramesh-Shah talks in Delhi raises brows

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday has surprised many. Speaking to TNSE after the meeting, the BJP MLA said he had a long discussion with Shah about the political developments in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly election.

Ramesh said he had shared information about the prospects of the BJP in various constituencies in the state and developments in the 18 constituencies of the Belagavi district. He also discussed political strategies that could be adopted by the BJP to gain an upper hand, particularly in constituencies of the Belagavi region.

Ramesh, however, said he would not disclose some of the confidential issues which were discussed at the meeting.

On the other hand, sources said that Ramesh rushed to meet Shah in Delhi in wake of the alleged complaints lodged by several BJP legislators in a recent meeting convened by the party in charge for the Karnataka election Dharmendra Pradhan in Belagavi. During the meeting which was attended by all BJP MLAs and MPs from Belagavi, several legislators informed Pradhan about the rising intervention of Ramesh in the affairs of their respective Assembly segments.

The party legislators objected to Jarkiholi’s interference at a time when the election is approaching and said his frequent meddling in other constituencies was disturbing party activities ahead of the polls.

Sources said two of the BJP MLAs also urged Pradhan to expel Ramesh from the party and felt the party would be more beneficial from his exit. However, Ramesh too met Pradhan and held a long discussion.

Meanwhile, with the political rivalry between Ramesh Jarkiholi and Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar reaching the climax ahead of the assembly elections, rumours are doing rounds in both Gokak and Belagavi Rural constituencies that sections of both the leaders are hectically busy in trying to defeat each other.

Sources said efforts are being made by a section of supporters of Hebbalkar and KPCC president D K Shivakumar to defeat Ramesh on his home turf Gokak.

