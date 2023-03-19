Sand mining may affect rail bridge: Seer

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Mutt, Udupi, has taken exception to unabated illegal sand mining at Udyavara Matada Kudru area in Udupi taluk.

The seer, known for his green initiatives, said even the Konkan Railway bridge across the Papanashini river may collapse because of illegal sand mining. At least 150 truckloads of sand is lifted illegally from the river daily, he said on Saturday. He said he will support local organisations and people if they launch a protest against illegal sand mining.

Udyavara Matada Kudru is a scenic island close to NH 66. The sand mafia entered this area six months ago. There are 22 houses on the island and people living there face the threat of soil erosion.

The seer said authorities have not taken any action to stop illegal sand mining. Meanwhile, sources said Udyavara GP president Radhakrishna Bo­lje has received many complai­nts seeking action, and he forwarded them to the district mi­n­ing and geology departme­nt officials. Bolje said officials have not taken any action.

