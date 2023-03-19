Shivajinagar carnival a big draw in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, a carnival was held at the new-look Chowk Circle in Shivajinagar on Saturday by Bengaluru Smart City Limited. Fancy lights of different shapes and colours lit up the whole area. A large number of people participated in the events organised as part of the carnival. Nazira Begum, a resident of Thimmaiah Road in Bharathi Nagar ward, said such an event was held at the central part of Shivajinagar for the first time.

Many food stalls were set up and a musical event was held in the evening. The fountain there attracted many. “Without a proper drainage system, this place used to stink earlier.

Now, people can move around freely and enjoy shopping on this bustling stretch,” Nazira Begum said. For Abhinaya, a resident of Bamboo Bazaar, the makeover came as a pleasant surprise.

“We never wanted to walk on this stretch because of uncleared garbage, the stench emanating from it and no place to park vehicles. We are happy to see the transformation of this area,” she said. According to Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, events such as carnivals, musical nights, education summits and gatherings of residential welfare associations will be held regularly.

