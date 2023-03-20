Case against youth for reciting azaan during stir in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga police booked a preventive case against a youth who recited Azaan (Muslim call for prayer) during a protest in front of the DC’s office on Friday. The youth recited the azaan during a protest against MLA KS Eshwarappa who allegedly insulted azaan. The police warned the youth and let him off later. The video of the youth reciting azaan was shared on social media platforms.

The Muslim community staged the protest to condemn Eshwarappa’s alleged statement that loudspeakers used for Azaan disturb people. Eshwarappa allegedly asked, “Will Allah listen only if the prayers are given through loudspeakers?” When the protest was being staged, the youth recited the azaan. Responding to the incident, the police booked a preventive case against the youth.

“The person was called and warned not to do it and sent back. A preventive case has been booked against the person. We are also verifying the antecedents of those who participated in the incident. Based on the probe, action will be taken,” said SP Mithun Kumar GK. It may be recalled that while addressing a Vijaya Sanklpa Yatra at Shantinagar in Kavur of Dakshina Kannada district recently, the azaan was heard.

Eshwarappa allegedly made a controversial statement. Defending it, Eshwarappa said loudspeakers used for Azaan disturb people, especially students studying for exams and patients in hospitals. “I have not shown disrespect to any religion with my statement,” Eshwarappa had said.

