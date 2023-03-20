Home States Karnataka

Saffron camp worried over losing Lingayat votes

Making the community’s stand quite clear, Panchamsali pontiff Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji said, “Our anger is purely on the issue of reservation.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, which received Lingayat votes almost en bloc in 2018, cannot expect a repeat this year. This likely shift is worrying saffron party leaders, and the change is being wrought by members of the Jagathika Lingayat movement, Panchamsali groups and Rashtriya Basava Dal, who are openly working against BJP. 

Making the community’s stand quite clear, Panchamsali pontiff Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji said, “Our anger is purely on the issue of reservation. It has been two years and they have not addressed our concerns. We have been protesting for 65 days at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and the government has not had time to talk to us. But Congress and JDS came and met us.”  

Panchamasalis are demanding a 2A reservation tag for the community. Former bureaucrat SM Jamdar, who is now associated with Lingayat movements, said, “There are huge cracks in the Lingayat support for BJP.” Veerashaiva Mahasabha Secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “Lingayats generally support those who stand by the community. But this time, it appears to have dampened after the exit of Yediyurappa as CM, especially after he shed tears.’’ 

Former MLC from BJP Go Madhusudan said, “Those opposing us are originally pro-Congress forces and are not moving away from BJP.  Lingayats will continue to support us as they don’t trust others.’’ Political analyst BS Mur­thy said, “The erosion of Lingayat support has been obvious in social media. Many volunteers, including those from the Panchamasali sub-sect, are canvassing against BJP. Unless they are won over, it will be difficult for BJP.”

