Home States Karnataka

Cops arrest Kannada actor Chetan Kumar over Hindutva tweet

On March 20, Chetan took to Twitter and called Hindutva "a lie."

Published: 21st March 2023 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

annada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. (Photo | Chetan Kumar Instagram)

By Express News Service

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, was arrested by Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru after his tweet on "Hindutva is built on lies" went viral.

The complaint was filed by a Bajrang Dal member, who stated that his tweet allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Police said one Shivakumar lodged a complaint on Monday stating that Chetan Ahimsa's post on Twitter had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC.

On March 20, 40-year-old Chetan took to Twitter and called Hindutva "a lie." He added that "Hindutva can only be defeated by truth which is equality".

On March 20, Chetan took to Twitter and called Hindutva "a lie." He added that "Hindutva can only be defeated by the truth which is equality".The actor, who is also a Dalit and tribal activist, was produced at a district court. 

He was arrested last year for an allegedly objectionable tweet on Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was the then judge for the hijab row case.

On Tuesday morning, a police team picked up the actor from his residence in Kumara Park West and took him to the court. While advocates representing Chetan Ahimsa moved a bail petition, the prosecution sought time to file objections against granting of bail. The magistrate remanded the actor to 14 days judicial custody and adjourned the hearing.

(with online desk inputs)

READ MORE | RSS version of Hinduism, Hindutva are masks for imposing caste system: Devanur Mahadeva

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chetan Kumar Chetan Ahimsa Hindutva
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp