Cops arrest Kannada actor Chetan Kumar over Hindutva tweet

By Express News Service

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, was arrested by Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru after his tweet on "Hindutva is built on lies" went viral.

The complaint was filed by a Bajrang Dal member, who stated that his tweet allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Police said one Shivakumar lodged a complaint on Monday stating that Chetan Ahimsa's post on Twitter had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC.

On March 20, 40-year-old Chetan took to Twitter and called Hindutva "a lie." He added that "Hindutva can only be defeated by truth which is equality".

Hindutva is built on LIES



Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie



1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie



2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie



Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) March 20, 2023

On March 20, Chetan took to Twitter and called Hindutva "a lie." He added that "Hindutva can only be defeated by the truth which is equality".The actor, who is also a Dalit and tribal activist, was produced at a district court.

He was arrested last year for an allegedly objectionable tweet on Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was the then judge for the hijab row case.

On Tuesday morning, a police team picked up the actor from his residence in Kumara Park West and took him to the court. While advocates representing Chetan Ahimsa moved a bail petition, the prosecution sought time to file objections against granting of bail. The magistrate remanded the actor to 14 days judicial custody and adjourned the hearing.

(with online desk inputs)

